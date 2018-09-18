Wednesday at the Fair
Activities on Wednesday include Nick’s Kids Show at 5, 7 and 8:30 pm. On the grandstand stage at 7pm will be the music group, Refuge followed by, By Faith. Also, Wednesday night all the carnival rides are only $1 per ride.
Attention veterans: the Manchester Recreation Center wants to recognize all veterans individually for their service to our country at the Coffee County Fair on Wednesday morning, September 19. Senior Day activities begin at 9am.
The past Saturday (Sept. 15) the Fairest of the Fair pageant was held with the crowning Javaun Verge as this year’s winner. Other competition winners will be announced later this week.