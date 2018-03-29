Weapon Found Inside Justice Center Restroom

It has come to the attention of WMSR News that an issue occurred at the Coffee County Justice Center on Feb. 15, 2018. It has been confirmed that a weapon (pistol) belonging to a court officer was found inside a restroom used by court officials.
Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott confirmed that this did happen, and he is planning on bringing his concerns about court security before the Coffee County Commission at its next meeting on April 10, 2018.
Circuit Court Clerk Heather Duncan said that she had no first-hand knowledge of this event. She said that she was not clerking that day but was advised that it did take place.
Coffee County Sheriff Steve Graves says an internal investigation has been ongoing. He says that a female officer left her weapon in the restroom. He says the investigation should conclude soon and further information will be released at its conclusion.
WMSR News will do a follow-up story when the investigation wraps up and Sheriff Graves releases information regarding this matter.