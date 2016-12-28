Early Wednesday morning, Coffee County Deputy Eric Clem observed a white Honda Accord traveling at a high rate of speed near the Highway 41 and Highway 55 intersection in Manchester. He observed the white Honda Accord pass another car on the outside shoulder, causing the operator of the other car to almost strike a semi-truck in the side. Clem tried to stop the Accord, but the driver sped off at a very high rate of speed going West on McArthur Street.
The male driver ran the red light at Oak Drive and Highway 55 at a high rate of speed. Deputy Clem had initiated his emergency lights and sirens, but the vehicle continued to travel at a high rate of speed. As the pursuit continued near the high school the driver would not stop and due to the safety of other motorists and the deputy, Clem decided to “pit” the car. The “pit maneuver” worked and Clem was able to get the man stopped on New Tullahoma Highway in Manchester.
As the deputy approached the vehicle the driver would not comply with commands and that lead to him being pulled from his vehicle and placed into cuffs.
The man identified as Bradford Michael Gentry age 36 of Tracy Rd in Watertown was transported to a local hospital via ambulance to be evaluated medically.
Due to Clem’s patrol unit and Gentry’s car sustaining damage, the Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to work the accident scene. Trooper Tommy Lyles was advised of the situation and that Gentry was possibly under the influence.
Trooper Lyles charged to subject with DUI and blood was taken at a local hospital, with results pending. Deputy Clem charged Gentry with reckless endangerment, evading arrest and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $17,500 and a court date Jan 9, 2017.
Watertown Man Jailed after short Police Pursuit
