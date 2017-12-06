«

Water Service to Improve around Bonnaroo and Nore

The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded a $500,000 grant that will help provide additional water access at the Bonnaroo grounds in Manchester. The water infrastructure in Manchester will also be improved.
The grant will be matched with $650,000 contributed by the owners of Bonnaroo, $100,000 funded by the City of Manchester and $150,000 funded by Coffee County, for a total of $1.4 million to be invested in the project.
This improved water infrastructure will allow for permanent structures to be built for Bonnaroo and any additional events.