The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded a $500,000 grant that will help provide additional water access at the Bonnaroo grounds in Manchester. The water infrastructure in Manchester will also be improved.
The grant will be matched with $650,000 contributed by the owners of Bonnaroo, $100,000 funded by the City of Manchester and $150,000 funded by Coffee County, for a total of $1.4 million to be invested in the project.
This improved water infrastructure will allow for permanent structures to be built for Bonnaroo and any additional events.
Water Service to Improve around Bonnaroo and Nore
The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded a $500,000 grant that will help provide additional water access at the Bonnaroo grounds in Manchester. The water infrastructure in Manchester will also be improved.