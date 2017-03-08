Warren County Woman Charged with TennCare Fraud

Audrea Mosely
A Warren County woman is charged for the third time with TennCare fraud involving prescription drugs. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) announced the arrest of Audrea Mosley, 26, of Morrison. She is charged with doctor shopping for drugs, which involves visiting multiple providers in a short period of time to obtain prescriptions – in this case, the painkiller Hydrocodone – using TennCare as payment. She was being held in the Warren County Jail on unrelated charges and upon release was transported to Davidson County where she was served. Mosely was charged in Warren County in December of last year with doctor shopping for the painkiller Oxycodone, using TennCare as payment. She was first arrested three months prior to that, in September 2016, on an indictment in Rutherford County, charging her with using TennCare benefits to doctor shop for Oxycodone. “Eliminating abuse of TennCare benefits, especially to obtain narcotics, is one of our main priorities,” Inspector General Manny Tyndall said. “Local police, providers and the healthcare community are with us in our effort to weed out this problem within the TennCare program.” District Attorney General Glenn R. Funk is prosecuting. TennCare fraud is now a Class D felony punishable by up to four years in prison. The OIG, which is separate from TennCare, began full operation in February 2005 and has investigated cases leading to more than $3 million being repaid to TennCare, with a total estimated cost avoidance of more than $163.6 million for TennCare, according to latest figures. To date, 2,805 people have been charged with TennCare fraud. Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the Legislature, Tennesseans can get cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions. Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982 toll-free from anywhere in Tennessee, or visit the website and follow the prompts that read “Report TennCare Fraud.”