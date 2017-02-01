A Warren County teenager was shot and killed early Tuesday during an apparent altercation with a person in Cannon County.
Local authorities say 17 year old Scott Sullivan died after being shot by a man who had reportedly tried to intervene in an altercation between Sullivan and a homeowner on Spurlock Road, just over the county line.
The incident is being investigated by the Cannon County Sheriff’s Department.
Sullivan was a student at Warren County High School.
Warren County Student Shot and Killed
