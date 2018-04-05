On March 23rd, 2018 just after 11:00 p.m. a multi-colored late 90s model extended cab Dodge Ram pickup entered the properties of Lee’s Collision and Prater’s Auto Repair on Sparta Highway in Warren County. The vehicle appeared to be a solid color on the front with a lighter, possibly a prime color on the bed and other areas of the truck. The vehicle was driven by a white male wearing blue jeans, hooded sweat shirt, and a ball cap that can be seen loading stolen batteries and a jumper box into the suspect vehicle. The suspect and the vehicle remained at the businesses that shared the same lot off the Sparta Highway for approximately 25-30 minutes. In addition to the stolen batteries and jumper box, the suspect also stole an 18 ft black, bumper pull, wooden floored trailer. The suspect can last be seen on video leaving the businesses around 11:30 p.m. headed inbound towards McMinnville.
Any information about the suspect, vehicle, stolen property, or crimes that were committed, please contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Department Investigations, 931-473-8738, private message through Facebook, or through the Warren County E-911 Center’s non-emergency line at 931-668-7000.
Warren County Sheriff’s Dept. Investigating Stolen Items taken from Businesses
