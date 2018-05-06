Warren County Sheriff’s Department Searching for Car Thef

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man who they say stole two vehicles and led officers on a high-speed chase Friday afternoon.
The Sheriff’s Department has taken out warrants against Howard Eugene Brown on numerous charges, including driving on revoked, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, and two counts of theft.
Authorities say Brown is accused of stealing a Dodge Durango out of Maury County. That vehicle was located in Warren County by deputies. Brown then allegedly stole a Honda Accord and led officers on a pursuit on back roads in the northwestern past of the county and on to the Nashville Highway. Officers discontinued the pursuit when it led into the city traffic on West Main. The Honda made a left turn on to High Street, where it passed a vehicle, went around a stopped school bus, drove through two front yards, and continued south on High Street. It was believed to have gone toward Viola.
The driver was able to elude capture but warrants for his arrest were issued Saturday morning.
