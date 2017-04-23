An elementary school teacher in Warren County has been arrested for buying drugs on school property. An investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Department led to an undercover drug deal, resulting in the arrest of 45 year old Jason (Hawk) Moore, who is a fifth grade teacher at Hickory Creek Elementary School.
Authorities say Moore purchased $225 of the painkiller Percocet from an undercover operative in the Hickory Creek School parking lot.
Investigators say the sheriff’s department has received numerous complaints from parents who suspected the teacher was buying drugs on school property.
Moore has been charged with possession of schedule III drugs in a school zone. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.
Warren County School Teacher accused of Buying Drugs on School Property
