Warren County Jail Facing Overcrowding
State officials met with the Warren County Commission Monday night to present facts and figures regarding the current overcrowded conditions at the Warren County Jail.
Tennessee Corrections Institute Program Coordinator Bob Bass and County Technical Assistance Service Jail Management Consultant Jim Hart gave a presentation in which they discussed why the jail is overcrowded and how the problem might be relieved.
Officials said 82 percent of Warren County’s inmates have been in jail more than once. Overcrowding has also forced authorities to place non-violent offenders in the population with violent offenders.
Officials also said more corrections officers are needed and programs are needed to address the problems.
No action was taken by the Warren County Commission as more studying will be needed to decide how the problems will be addressed in accordance with state standards.