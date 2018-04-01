Warren County Ambulance involved in Saturday Crash

Two Warren County EMS employees were injured Saturday when the ambulance in which they were traveling crashed into another vehicle on Interstate 24 in Nashville.
Police say 57 year-old Henry DeKort of McMinnville was driving the ambulance eastbound on I-24 when the ambulance crashed into a Nissan Altima that was stopped on the shoulder due to an accident that had occurred just moments earlier.
DeKort and his passenger, 23 year-old Savannah Cleek of Palmer, TN were transported to Southern Hills Medical Center, where they were treated and released for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Nissan, 29 year-old Cornelius Hurt, suffered critical injuries and was transported to Vanderbilt Hospital.
The crash happened Saturday morning at around 4:20 near the Haywood Lane exit.
