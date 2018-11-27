A preliminary date has been set for 66 year-old Charles Bean of Overton Co. for Dec. 11 in Warren County. Bean appeared in General Sessions Court Tuesday and told Judge Bill Locke he has retained the services of attorney Brett Knight from Cookeville. Bean is being charged with 2 counts of attempted criminal homicide, 2 counts for aggravated assault and one count of evading arrest from an incident that occurred on Nov. 19 when he reportedly burned down his own barn and garage in Overton Co. and had threatened to kill his son-in-law, who lived in Warren County. When the man was enroute to his son-in-law’s house, he was pursued by officers and began firing at them. He is currently at the Warren Co. Jail under a $1,000,075 million bond.
Warren Co. Shooting Suspect Due in Court Dec. 11
