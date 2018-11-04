Warning to Car Crash Victims
Accident clinics target automobile accident victims in order to make money by creating the false impression that the clinics either work for a government agency or are part of an insurance company. The clinics aim to quickly sign up accident victims as patients before they can talk to their own doctor or lawyer. Some clinics use telemarketers to set appointments with accident victims and often call accident victims shortly after an accident. Other clinics may also contact accident victims either by mail or text messages.
Earlier this year, the Tennessee General Assembly passed a new law prohibiting some healthcare providers (though not chiropractors) and their associates, from soliciting victims of an accident or disaster for the purpose of marketing their services within 30 days from the accident. The law is enforced by the Tennessee Department of Health. If you feel you are a potential victim of a violation of this law, you can submit a complaint to the Dept. of Health.
If you have concerns regarding communications from an insurance company or have questions about claims practices, contact the TDCI Consumer Insurance Services Division at (615) 741-2218 or visit tn.gov/insurance.