Warning! New Phone Scam

We have a new phone scam alert:
The Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association (TSA) does NOT solicit money over the phone. Coffee County Sheriff Steve Graves says to always be cautious of solicitors and if you receive a phone call from someone claiming to represent the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association, please hang up, this is a scam.
Mailers have been sent out to prospective and current Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association members and this will the only method of solicitation.
