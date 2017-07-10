Local law enforcement is reminding people to not to leave children inside vehicles. With the temperatures headed into the 90s, leaving children in a vehicle can lead to death. As the temperature inside a vehicle can escalate by 15 degrees in just 10 minutes and with the hot temperatures and high humidity death can come very quickly. Even if you leave the windows rolled down some, the temperatures inside a vehicle can become deadly. Please take children in the store or leave them at home as it would be better than death.
One 11 month-old died in a hot car over the weekend in Chattanooga, the parents have been charged.
When temperatures outside exceed 86 degrees F, the internal temperatures of the vehicle can quickly reached 134 to 154 degrees F. Heat stroke may occur when a body temperature passes 104 degrees Fahrenheit. This can overwhelm the brain’s temperature control, causing symptoms such as dizziness, disorientation, agitation, confusion, seizure, and/or death. On average, 38 children die in hot cars each year from heat-related deaths after being trapped inside motor vehicles. Even the best of parents or caregivers can unknowingly leave a sleeping baby in a car; and the end result can be injury or even death.
Anyone seeing children left in a vehicle without the air conditioner running are ask to call 911.
Warning About Leaving Children In Hot Cars
