The winter months were unusually mild this year and health officials say that means we could have a bad tick season.
That’s causing many people to worry about tick-borne illnesses.
The concern is all of the illnesses ticks can carry such as Lyme disease.
If you’re going to spend time outdoors, experts suggest wearing long sleeves and pants if possible.
It’s also a good idea to wear insect repellent and always check your body for ticks when you come inside.
Warmer Weather could mean Bad Tick Season
The winter months were unusually mild this year and health officials say that means we could have a bad tick season.