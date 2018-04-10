On Saturday (April 7th, 2018) Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Corporal Blake Simmons states that he attempted to stop Nakeshia S. Gergorie, age 35, of Mill St., Manchester on Oakdale Street in Manchester due to the subject having known active warrants. Upon attempting to stop the vehicle, it allegedly accelerated. Simmons states that upon catching up to the vehicle, it entered a mobile home park at unsafe speeds. Simmons also states in his report that Gregorie’s vehicle sped up in an attempt to flee from him and drove recklessly through the mobile home park. The report goes on to say that the vehicle was observed almost losing control on the gravel at the back of the park, and that’s when Gregorie jumped out of the moving vehicle. The vehicle came to a stop when it struck a tree and the woman took off on foot.
She was pursued on foot and caught after a short chase. Once Gregorie was caught, Simmons attempted to placed her into custody and she actively resisted. After a few minutes of struggling, she was partially cuffed, when she got up and attempted to flee again. Simmons was able to bring the woman under control and place her into custody.
Gregorie was charged with driving on revoked/suspended license 4th offense, resisting arrest, violation of probation, evading arrest, reckless endangerment and reckless driving. Bond was set at $41,000 and she is set to appear in court May 18, 2018.
Wanted Manchester Woman Tries to Elude Deputy but is Caught after Jumping from Moving Car
