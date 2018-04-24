Wanted Man Now Facing More Charges
During the time the search warrant was served officers were able to seize two firearms and a half-a-pound of methamphetamine.
Fuqua, 33, of Hillwood Road Tullahoma is accused of scratching off a serial number on one of the two seized pistols.
Fuqua will appear in front of a grand jury, facing the charges of drug manufacturing and a felony possession of a firearm.
He is being housed under no bond at the Coffee County Jail.
Tullahoma Police Investigators Johnny Gore and Tyler Hatfield along with Coffee County Sheriff’s Investigator Brandon Reed assisted in the case.