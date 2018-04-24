«

Wanted Man Now Facing More Charges

Michael Mario Fuqua… Photo provided by the CCSD.

Last week in Tullahoma the Manchester Police Department working with the Tullahoma Police Department and the Coffee County Sheriff Department, served a search warrant to Michael Mario Fuqua. The man had two active warrants out for his arrest for violating parole and another for allegedly selling drugs.
During the time the search warrant was served officers were able to seize two firearms and a half-a-pound of methamphetamine.
Fuqua, 33, of Hillwood Road Tullahoma is accused of scratching off a serial number on one of the two seized pistols.
Fuqua will appear in front of a grand jury, facing the charges of drug manufacturing and a felony possession of a firearm.
He is being housed under no bond at the Coffee County Jail.
Tullahoma Police Investigators Johnny Gore and Tyler Hatfield along with Coffee County Sheriff’s Investigator Brandon Reed assisted in the case.