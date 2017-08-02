Investigators with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department have been searching for James Lucas “Luke” Sain of 3072 Hickerson Road in Manchester. Sain was arrested on Wednesday (August 2, 2017) for warrants for violation of probation, failure to appear, and theft of property. Sain has allegedly been involved in multiple vehicle thefts and is being investigated for a stolen vehicle recovered out of Warren County that was reported from Coffee County.
Sain was last seen in McMinnville on July 11, 2017 with a female companion until his arrest on Wednesday. He was located at Eastgate Apartments in Tullahoma by Coffee County Investigator James Sherrill and Deputy Brandon Reed.
Wanted Man Found in Tullahoma
