The search is over for a wanted man. The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department had been assisting other area law enforcement officers looking for Jon Canada Lovvorn. The 41-year-old was wanted for auto theft.
Lovvorn eluded police in Shelbyville last Thursday, but was captured on Saturday night in Murfreesboro.
The wanted man was spotted on U.S. 231 South by Rutherford County deputies headed toward Shelbyville, but then turned around and headed back toward Murfreesboro.
Lovvorn reached Interstate 24-South Church Street intersection, with one wheel down to the rim. Lovvorn was stopped on Interstate 840 by a Rutherford County deputy and arrested.
Wanted Man Captured
