Wanted Man Captured
Dykes, 32, allegedly kidnapped an ex-girlfriend and her children from Bedford Manor Apartments in Bedford County on April 3. He allegedly pointed a gun at her and told her that she was going to take him to Manchester. After driving the woman was able to divert his attention and stopped at a convenience store and she and the children ran in and told people there to call the police. Dykes apparently got out of the vehicle and ran. He had been on the run since then.
When the incident began the woman told Shelbyville Police that Dykes was in her apartment when she returned home. She had not seen him in two months and has an active order of protection against him.
Coffee County deputies and investigators spotted Dykes in the Fredonia community and gave pursuit. They chased him for a while on foot before apprehending him.
He was transported to Bedford County where is facing charges there for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and violation of an order of protection. He’ll later face an evading arrest charge in Coffee County.