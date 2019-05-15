Manchester Police have been searching for a wanted man by the name of Randall “Randy” Patrick Curtis. Curtis has numerous warrants for burglary and theft of property.
Investigator Trey Adcock told WMSR News that earlier this week Curtis was arrested by Franklin Police in Simpson County, Kentucky. They charged Curtis with three counts of theft at Walmart in Franklin, KY, along with possession of methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Curtis will first have to deal with his charges in Kentucky before he is returned to Manchester, TN, to face multiple charges here.
Wanted Man Arrested
