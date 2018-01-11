Wanted Female Arrested in Tullahoma
According to warrants, on Oct. 19 a female, who was later identified by Tullahoma Police Investigator Johnny Gore as Angela Carlton, 31, of Raymoore Lane, Estill Springs, gathered items valued at $179.97 and left the store without paying for them. She was also arrested in Manchester by Officer Dustan Foster on similar charges in November.
While she was being booked into jail, officers learned that Carlton was wanted in Montgomery County and by Clarksville Police. She also had warrants for her arrest in Franklin County.
According to authorities, Carlton is wanted in Clarksville for breaking into a daycare and taking food, cash and other random items.
Her bond on the Tullahoma charges is $3,000 and is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court Jan. 16.
She remains in the Coffee County Jail with holds on her from Franklin and Montgomery Counties.