Please join Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10904 – Manchester on March 31st from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Manchester Square as a walk around the square for a total of 58 times will take place. The walk will be one lap for every 1,000 veterans who were killed in the Vietnam War in recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Day. Any man, woman, child, group or organization, is encouraged and asked to participate in completing at least one lap.
Each participant will be asked to carry the American flag, Vietnam veterans flag or the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) flag, as they walk around the square. Each lap takes approximately 2 ½ minutes to walk. Anyone can walk in memory of a loved one, friend or relative who served in the war.
This event will be held in conjunction with the Disabled Veterans of America (DAV) Post 90, American Legion Gold Star Post 78 and the Sequatchie Valley Veterans Honor Guard. They look forward to seeing you there!
For more information, visit VFW website, www.vfwpost1094.com.
Walk to Honor Vietnam War Veterans
Please join Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10904 – Manchester on March 31st from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Manchester Square as a walk around the square for a total of 58 times will take place. The walk will be one lap for every 1,000 veterans who were killed in the Vietnam War in recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Day. Any man, woman, child, group or organization, is encouraged and asked to participate in completing at least one lap.