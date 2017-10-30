Walgreens recently announced plans to close almost 600 stores as part of a deal with Rite Aid. Most of the stores will be Rite Aid locations. According to the Associated Press the company did not disclose which locations will be closed.
According to the report, the vast majority being closed are within one mile of another drugstore that they will own after the deal that is expected to be completed in the spring.
Walgreens has one store in Manchester and another in Tullahoma. The Manchester location is within a few hundred yards from a Rite Aid location.
Walgreens to Close Certain Rite Aid Stores when Purchase is Done
