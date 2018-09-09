The Tullahoma City Clean Up day is Saturday, September 15 from 8:00 am until 10:00 am. Volunteers are asked to report to Public Works for tools and assignments. The following Saturday, September 22, residents can dispose of hazardous waste at Public Works.
“Getting litter picked-up is critical to the vibrancy of our City,” said Director of Public Works, Butch Taylor. “We ask residents to not litter. With your help, we can go a long way in keeping Tullahoma clean and beautiful. It is simple to keep the garbage with you and throw it away and recycle it at home or a gas station.”
“We want Tullahomans to care enough to help us keep our roadways free of litter,” said Director of Community Development, Winston Brooks. “
Concerned citizens can take action by reporting litter when you witness littering from vehicles on the state’s roadways to 1-877-8-LITTER. If you get the license plate, they’ll hear from the state. The letter will include information about how to contain their litter and inform them that litterers can be fined up to $1,500. Residents can also report hot spots to Public Works at 454-1768.
Volunteers Needed for Clean Up Day in Tullahoma
