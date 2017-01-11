VITA Tax Help coming to Coffee County

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is offering free help to area residents to fill out their 2016 income tax returns.
The start date is Monday, January 23, 2017 and it will extend through mid-April. The returns will be prepared on Mondays and Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Tullahoma Lannom Library, 312 N. Collins St, in Tullahoma.
The service is sponsored by the IRS and locally administered by the South Central Human Resources Agency.
To make an appointment call 931-433-0075.
All volunteers are IRS-certified tax preparers, and must pass the various certification tests annually. In addition to the basic and advanced levels, some volunteers are certified to prepare military returns, rental income, some debt cancellations, and health savings accounts. Certification includes tax aspects of the Affordable Care Act.
Taxpayers should bring picture IDs of themselves (and spouse where applicable) and Social Security cards for all including dependents. Returns are normally filed electronically with direct deposit of refunds. Option to file paper returns by mail is also available.
This is the tenth year that the Tullahoma Library has offered its facilities for this service. Over 200 returns are prepared and filed each year. This is the only VITA site in Coffee County.
