On March 30, 2018 at the Coffee County Fairgrounds a Vietnam-era Veterans Honors Day and Fair will take place. This event is free and open to the public.
Local veteran’s groups want to educate the public, honor the Vietnam-era Veterans and their families, both living and deceased and to entertain all who attend.
Speaking of events they will start around noon. The Ultimate Oldies will be performing at about 1:30 followed by the WannaBeatles (a Beatles shadow group).
Also, on display, will be the “Toy Soldier Project”. Back in May of last year, the VFW began to ask the public to help collect 58,479 toy soldiers. One toy soldier for each veteran killed in the Vietnam war. They completed the collection back in November with the help of schools, churches, citizens, veterans, and organizations.
Also, there will be displays of art from local schools as well as displays built or made on facts about the war. There will be a running DVD with the photo of every veteran killed in the Vietnam war from Tennessee. There will be special memorial displays to the veterans killed from Coffee County as well as Bedford, Franklin, Grundy, Marion, Rutherford, Sequatchie, and Warren Counties.
Tennessee Valley Health Care will be there to provide medical screenings, Veterans Administration claims processing and to provide health care information. Humana Medical will also be in attendance.
The event is free, and they encourage everyone to come out. More information on veteran’s events go to vfwpost10904.com
Vietnam-Era Veterans Honors Day and Fair is Saturday at the Fairgrounds
On March 30, 2018 at the Coffee County Fairgrounds a Vietnam-era Veterans Honors Day and Fair will take place. This event is free and open to the public.