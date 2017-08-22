Video Arraignments begin in Coffee County
Jail Captain Rick Gentry says having arraignments at the Justice Center, including transportation, takes all day to complete. He says that the video arraignments will save taxpayers money and creates better security.
District Attorney Craig Northcott added that he is very pleased with the process and hopes that one day more court proceedings can take place over video.
Coffee County Sheriff Steve Graves says this provides a much more controlled environment and is safer for all people involved.
Administrative Captain Frank Watkins, who set up the video equipment, said he was excited to see the new equipment work so well.