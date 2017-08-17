VIAM makes Donation to the Manchester & Coffee Co. Sr Citizen Center
On Thursday morning (August 17, 2017) VIAM manufacturing presented a donation of $25,000 to the Manchester & Coffee County Senior Citizens Center for operational expenses. This is second year in a row that VIAM has contributed to the center.
A couple of years ago former County Mayor David Pennington met with State Rep. Judd Matheny and VIAM COO Keith Hayes to see if the company could help and they did in a very big way.
Executive Director of the center Diane Jernigan was very gracious in accepting the donation.