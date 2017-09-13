VIAM Donates to Local First Responders

On Monday, September 11, 2017 VIAM Corporation in Manchester, TN made donations to local first responders.
Before the donations were made, State Rep. and Congressman Candidate Judd Matheny presented United States flags that flew over the state capitol to Deputies Wendell Bowen and Wade Bassett. The two men were injured during the shooting on June 19, 2017 at the Coffee County Justice Center.
VIAM representative Mark Miller presented a donation to Bowen and Bassett for help with their recovery. VIAM COO Keith Hayes then gave donations to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Manchester Fire Department and the Coffee County Rescue Squad.
Sheriff Steve Graves states the donation for his department will be used for deputy supplies. Graves says he wants to thank VIAM for their continued support of the sheriff’s department, plus other first responders and community organizations. He said that VIAM has helped the department with monetary donations throughout the years to help buy equipment and for the purchase of department K-9 deputies.