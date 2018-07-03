Attention veterans: the Manchester Recreation Center wants to recognize all veterans individually for their service to our country at the Coffee County Fair on Wednesday morning, September 19. That’s senior citizen day at the fair.
Please call the Wellness Director, Cindy Weber, at 931 728-0273 from
9 am to 5 pm to give her your name and answer a few questions about your service.
Remember veterans this is for any branch of service and for any period of time.
Vets to be Recognized at the Coffee County Fair
