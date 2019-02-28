Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10904 in Manchester, is spearheading an event in association with the local American Legion, Sequatchie Valley Veterans Honor Guard and the Disabled American Veterans associations.
The Vietnam-era Veterans Honors Dinner will be held at the Veterans building located at 130 Shelton Road in Manchester on March 11. This dinner is completely free to all who attend. The event will include honors to the veterans and to their families.
In attendance will be John Radke from the Vietnam War Commemoration out of Washington DC. Also speaking will be Commander Mike Rhew, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Tennessee State Commander as well as Lloyd Hansen who will take over as the Tennessee State Commander in June.
Registration is required as we are limited to 100 guests. Anyone can register by emailing flygal46@yahoo.com or calling 251-554-8836 or online at vfwpost10904.com
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10904 in Manchester Hosting Vietnam-era Veterans Honors Dinner
