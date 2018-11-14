It took 73 years, but a Veterans Day parade was held November 11 in the local area. In 1945 Franklin County saluted veterans with a parade and this past Sunday another parade took place again. Military equipment, marching bands from three counties, including Coffee County along with cheerleaders, flag girls, dignitaries, public safety officers and floats took over the streets of downtown Winchester. Vehicles carrying veterans from four wars led by grand marshals from World War II. One of those being from Manchester, World War II veteran and Prisoner of War (POW) Ed Reader.
Ray Cobb, a Legionnaire and Vietnam veteran and his wife among others were in charge of the parade. Cobb says he hopes the Veterans Day parade will become an annual event.
Veterans Day Parade Held Sunday
