Veterans Day Ceremony to be held Friday on the Square in Manchester

Coffee County Veterans Association, Veterans Day on the Square will be held Friday at 11am. The program is presented by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Disabled American Veterans.
PROGRAM
Invocation Chaplin: Bob Brinkman
National Anthem: Karen Wainwright and Landon Spangler
Posting of Colors: Coffee County Sheriff Honor Guard
Pledge of Allegiance: Master of Ceremonies
Guest Speaker: Msgt. Larry Williams
Military Medley: Westwood Middle School Band
God Bless America: Everyone
Benediction: Chaplin Bob Brinkman
YOUR HOSTS
Commander VFW Post #10904: Kim King
Commander American Legion Gold Star Post #78: Eugene Warren
Commander Disabled American Veterans Chap #90: Howard Thompson
Master of Ceremonies: Lamar Wilkie
Music by: Dennis Teal
Westwood Middle School Band: Landon Spangler
Vocals by: Karen Wainwright and Landon Spangler
Coffee County Sheriff’s Office: Honor Guard
Invocation/Benediction: Bob Brinkman