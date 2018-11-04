Your Coffee County Veterans Association will be hosting the annual Veterans Day Ceremony on the historic Manchester Square on Saturday November 10th at 11 AM.
This is an occasion set aside to honor the service and sacrifice of the brave men and women who have devoted themselves to the defense of our nation and the liberty we hold so dearly. Please join the Veterans Association for this special event.
Veterans Day is Sunday November 11 but is being observed in 2018 on Monday November 12.
Veterans Day Ceremony is Saturday in Manchester
