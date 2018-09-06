Veteran Suicide Prevention Task Force Forming

The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network (TSPN) in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services wishes to announce the formation of the Veteran Suicide Prevention Task Force (VSPTF).
This joint effort of TSPN and the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services, which was created and approved by the TSPN Advisory Council, will serve to focus veteran serving organizations throughout Tennessee towards the goal of suicide prevention.
The VSPTF will meet to create and carry out action items to support the veteran population at-risk of suicide.
According to a press release from Director Joanne Perley, “We are excited about Tennessee being one of the first states in the nation to establish a statewide Veterans Suicide Prevention Task Force.”
If you need help? Call (888) 768-0486. (WGNS Radio)
