Vandals Hit Moore County Church

Friendship Methodist Church on Hwy 129 in Moore County.
The Moore County Sheriff Department is requesting help in solving a vandalism case that involves the Friendship Methodist Church on Highway 129. The Moore County Sheriff Department is asking if any one may have seen a large truck or trailer with large piece of equipment on it in the church parking lot on the night of Monday Jan 16, 2017 to please contact them. If you have any information that can help authorities please call the Metro Moore County Sheriff’s Department 931-759-7323.