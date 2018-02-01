DREMC members should be on guard for an electric bill payment scam that has hit DREMC members this week.
The people behind this fraud are using the name of Walter Griffin and instruct members to pay their overdue electric bills or they will be disconnected. The scammers have left this number, 818-813-7701, ext. 105, with members to call back for instructions on paying their bill. Once members call this number, they are instructed to go to their nearest retailer that sells Green Dot cards. In some cases, the scammers know the members’ address, but not their account number or the exact amount of their bill.
DREMC mails late notices if your bill is past due, and the notices include a scheduled disconnection date. There also are a variety of ways to pay bills, including in the local offices, by phone talking to a DREMC representative on lines manned 24/7, online at www.dremc.com and by using their free and secure mobile app download.
Utility Payment Scam Hits Area
