A portion of Oak Drive in Manchester, near the intersection of McArthur Street (TN Highway 55), extending to Belmont Drive, will be temporarily closed due to utility construction near the new Speedway Market.
The work is scheduled to start on Monday, April 24, 2017, and extend until Saturday, May 6, 2017.
A detour bypassing this section of Oak Drive will be available.
Utility Construction will close a portion of Oak Dr for Two Weeks
