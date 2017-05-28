Urgent Care Clinic at V.A. Medical Center in Murfreesboro has Temporarily Moved
On May 24th the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System’s moved the Urgent Care Clinic to allow for renovation of the space. Officials told our news partner, NewsRadio WGNS that the construction is expected to last approximately one year.
Spokesperson Hunt Blair notes, “The temporary relocation of the Urgent Care Clinic will not affect the quality or level of care for our Veterans, nor will it result in the closure of any services currently offered at the Alvin C. York campus. The UCC will continue to operate 24/7 to ensure Veterans are provided uninterrupted care.”