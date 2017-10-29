«

Update on White Nationalists Rallies

Shelbyville Rally scene photo provided by the Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Department.

Around 200-400 white nationalists arrived in Shelbyville on Saturday for a planned rally, but they were met by 400-600 counter-protesters along with a heavy police front.
The streets were full of police officers from across the state including some from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and Manchester Police Department. K-9 units and armored trucks also filled the streets between the two rallies. Officers were also seen on horses and helicopters; drones along with snipers were above the crowd. Reportedly only one arrest was made in Shelbyville.
Another white nationalist event was planned for Murfreesboro, but that event was cancelled. Listen to the report below for more information from Bryan Barrett of WGNS Radio News.