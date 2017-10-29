Update on White Nationalists Rallies
The streets were full of police officers from across the state including some from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and Manchester Police Department. K-9 units and armored trucks also filled the streets between the two rallies. Officers were also seen on horses and helicopters; drones along with snipers were above the crowd. Reportedly only one arrest was made in Shelbyville.
Another white nationalist event was planned for Murfreesboro, but that event was cancelled. Listen to the report below for more information from Bryan Barrett of WGNS Radio News.