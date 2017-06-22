Update on Tullahoma Church Fire

Photo provided
The Tullahoma Fire Department and the Tullahoma Police Department, assisted by the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office, has completed a preliminary investigation and are reporting that the fire at Pleroma Church located at 507 Cedar Lane does not appear to have been the result of arson. Investigators have determined that the fire began in the baptismal immersion tank area. The final investigation is not complete.
The Tullahoma Police Department is investigating the theft of the electric meter from the same location and is asking the public for information. Contact Investigator Tyler Hatfield if you have information at 931-455-0530.