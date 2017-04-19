Update on Trailer Thefts
An older model dark gray Ford flatbed truck was seen leaving the area driving towards Cannon County.
The value of the trailer is estimated to be $4,500.
In other cases, a utility trailer was taken from a location in Manchester and another trailer was stolen recently from Warren County, these may or may not be involved with the Coffee County cases.
There is a possibility that the trailer(s) and or the person responsible for the theft might be in the Grundy County area.
If you can identify the person or know any information that can be of assistance, please call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-570-4404.