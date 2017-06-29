Update on the Death of the 4 Year-Old in Tullahoma
The arrest warrant alleges that the boy had numerous injuries to his body.
An autopsy in being performed at Tennessee State Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville to learn the cause of death.
According to the arrest warrant, Anderson was watching the child for the mother who was out of town. District Attorney Craig Northcott says the woman has now returned to the area.
Anderson was transferred from the Coffee County Jail Wednesday to the Franklin County Jail in Winchester for security reasons.
Bond is set at $575,000 and Anderson will be in court on July 6.