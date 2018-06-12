We have an update on the four paramedics that were working at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival that were taken to a hospital Monday morning with possible carbon monoxide poisoning.
All 4 people were airlifted once arriving at Unity Medical Center in Manchester. There were two males ages 40 and 43 and two females both age 26. All are from Tennessee. Three of the victims were airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga. One was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. One of the four has been released and the other three are expected to be released later this week.
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Brandon Reed said they were using a generator to power the RV they were staying in.
One of the paramedics woke up and was able to get help.
Update on Possible Carbon Monoxide Poisoning at Bonnaroo
