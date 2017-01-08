Update on Officer Involved Shooting

We have an update on a story we reported late Thursday.
A man from the Antioch neighborhood of Nashville died Thursday after he was shot by officers in Monteagle, Tennessee.
The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Deep Woods Road off Fire Tower Road not far from St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the man as Randy Wayne Cole, 40, of Antioch.
At the request of Franklin County District Attorney Mike Taylor, TBI agents are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.
According to Franklin County Sheriff Tim Fuller, the shooting occurred around 2 p.m. Thursday when the Franklin County Communication received a 911 call from Cole when he allegedly said that he was going to either kill himself or force officers to shoot him. Law enforcement started to search for the caller and located him on Deep Woods Road. According to the sheriff the man was armed with a gun and the officers from the sheriff’s department, the Sewanee Police Department and Monteagle Police began talking with the man trying to get him to put his weapon down. But he fired shots at the officers and they returned fire with an undisclosed number of bullets striking Cole. He was transferred to Emerald Hodgson Hospital in Sewanee where he died.
According to a TBI press release, the state agency is continuing to verify the report of the officers.
The TBI did not identify the officers involved and neither did Fuller.
The TBI forensic personnel arrived at the scene and gathered relevant evidence and conducted interviews with the officers. After completing their investigation the TBI will submit their report on the shooting to Taylor who will determine what action if any should be taken.
Friday Sgt. Chris Guess of the sheriff’s department stated that the officers have been placed on administrative leave.
According to the sheriff Sewanee-St. Andrews School was placed on lock down for a period of time before the shooting occurred.
Update on Officer Involved Shooting
We have an update on a story we reported late Thursday.