Update on Officer Involved Shooting in Tullahoma

At the request of 14th District Attorney General Craig Northcott, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances of an officer-involved shooting Sunday afternoon in Tullahoma.
Preliminary information indicates an officer from the Tullahoma Police Department encountered 44 year-old William Eugene Moon in the area of 800 East Moore Street while serving a warrant for aggravated assault. For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated and resulted in the officer firing upon the subject, who was hit and injured. A medical helicopter flew him from the scene for medical treatment at a Huntsville, AL hospital. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.
TBI Special Agents will gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence as part of this ongoing investigation.
The TBI says they only act as ‘fact-finders’ in its investigation. The determination as to whether the law enforcement officers’ actions were justified rests solely with the district attorney. Additionally, the TBI does not identify officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective department.
