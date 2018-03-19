Update on Officer Involved Shooting in Tullahoma
According to Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott, police responded to a residence on South Franklin Street at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday in response to a reported assault. Upon arrival, officers encountered 47 year-old James Shelton, who allegedly became combative with police outside the home. Northcott said Shelton went inside and returned moments later, allegedly brandishing a large knife. According to the district attorney, officers told Shelton to drop the knife, but he refused. The officers then used their tasers on Shelton, to no effect, Northcott said. Shelton then allegedly tried to go back inside the house when the officers used a taser on him a second time, again to no avail. According to Northcott, Shelton then allegedly began approaching the officers, still holding the knife, when one of the officers shot him in the arm. The name of the officer who fired the weapon has not been released by authorities.
Shelton was taken to Tennova Healthcare-Harton and was later flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville for treatment. According to the district attorney, the preliminary investigation indicates the officer fired in self-defense, but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation.