Update on Murder in Grundy County Murder

Here is an update on a story we have been following. What allegedly began as a domestic situation escalated into murder in Grundy County on Sunday afternoon. Four people were shot with a female dying from her injuries. Sheriff Clint Shrum has identified the third victim in the Sunday shooting in Altamont, TN as Christopher Gary Hurst age 38 of Bridgeport, Alabama. Hurst is an acquaintance of the deceased victim, Carolyn Nicole Powell.
Sheriff Shrum stated Mr. Hurst and Jerone Powell, the father of the deceased victim have undergone surgery at area hospitals. Powell is in critical condition. The suspect, John Wesley Smith, also had to be hospitalized. At last report he was listed in fair condition.
Grundy County authorities said Jerome Powell will not face charges because he was trying to protect the rest of his family, including six children who were inside the house.
The shooting happened in the front yard of Powell’s residence on Highway 56 in Altamont.
Smith is from Jasper in Marion County and has a lengthy criminal history. Sheriff Shrum has requested assistance from the District Attorney’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
